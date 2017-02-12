LPR to start racing April 8; mall show coming up this month

That Saturday night, the Coeburn track will hold a full night of NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing to open its 2017 season. Labor Day weekend will close out the slate on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Eight divisions will compete at LPR throughout the year. Late Model Stock Car, Modified Street, Pure 4, Mod 4, Pure Street and Bandolero divisions will return to action.

Also, after a multiyear absence from weekly competition, Legend Cars are scheduled to return to the high banks this season. A front-wheel-drive, six-cylinder division also will be making its debut.

Two touring series will make visits to the 0.375-mile oval this year. The Southeast Super Truck Series is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, featuring the Southeast Super Stock Series, Carolina Vintage Racers and Mini Cups. And for the second season in a row, the Super Cup Stock Car Series will be in action. On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Super Cup Series will be featured with a full night of NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions.

LPR will again operate closely with nearby Kingsport Speedway, utilizing the same rules and regulations.

“Keeping the rules and regulations the same at both Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway is beneficial for both the fans and race teams,” Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway general manager, said in a release. “It creates a great opportunity for a full weekend of racing in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“Everyone at Kingsport Speedway is very excited to continue to work alongside LPR.”

The two facilities also will host the season preview mall show on Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Mall at Johnson City.

The annual season preview event will feature nearly 30 race cars and drivers located throughout the mall. Fans will have the opportunity to meet drivers and see the race cars up close, while also being able to see what is on tap this year at Kingsport Speedway and LPR.

“Everyone here at The Mall at Johnson City is excited about this new and unique event,” said Kalonn Roberts, director of marketing for The Mall at Johnson City. “It is sure to be a fun and exciting day for all!”

For the past three years, the mall show has been held at the Kingsport Town Center, but renovations and management changes at the site forced officials to relocate the event.

“We can’t thank the Kingsport Town Center enough for hosting us the past three seasons,” Tunnell said. “Our gratitude also goes out to The Mall at Johnson City for helping this event to continue. ... The staff at The Mall at Johnson City have been great to work with, and our fans and race teams are sure to be treated to a great event.”

The meet-and-greet will kick off at 10 a.m. that Saturday and end when the mall closes at 9 p.m.

Tickets, pit passes on sale for U.S. Nationals at BMS

This spring’s Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway is primed to be the largest Late Model event in history, track officials say.

The U.S. Nationals is scheduled for May 19-21, and tickets and pit passes are on sale now. In addition, BMS will hold two open test sessions to offer teams the chance to tune their cars prior to the weekend.

Grandstand tickets are available individually on Saturday and Sunday or as part of a two-day combo ticket. The two-day combo ticket starts at $45 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. A Saturday general admission ticket is $20 and a Sunday general admission ticket is $30. Both single day tickets are $5 for kids 12 and younger.

Grandstand access will not be available on Friday.

A VIP combo also is available. The package includes a grandstand seat and a pit pass for $85. Individual pit passes (for ages 14 and older) are available for $30 on Friday, $35 on Saturday and $40 on Sunday; $70 for a Saturday/Sunday combo; and $85 for a three-day combo.

Go online at bristolmotorspeedway.com for more information on tickets and pit passes.

Camping for both drivers and spectators will be available. Full hook-up camping is available for $250; non-hook-up camping is $100. Contact Daniel Warren at dwarren@bristolmotorspeedway.com.

The speedway also will host two open test sessions — on Saturday, April 29 and Saturday, May 13 — for competitors prior to race day. The sessions will cost $100 per entry (car and driver) and $25 per crew. Go online at bristolmotorspeedway.com, under the Short Track U.S. Nationals tab.

BMS back on board for Xfinity Dash 4 Cash

Bristol Motor Speedway again will host one of the four NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash events during the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 on April 22.

Under the format, the top two Xfinity Series regulars in Stages 1 and 2 will qualify for the Dash 4 Cash bonus. The top finisher among those four in Stage 3 will collect the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize.

If any driver wins two of the four Dash 4 Cash bonuses during the regular season, that racer will be all but guaranteed a spot in the Xfinity Series playoff. The two Dash 4 Cash bonuses are equivalent to one race win under the playoff format that begins Sept. 23 at Kentucky Speedway.