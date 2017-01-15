On deck: Kingsport Speedway calendar boasts 21 events

The new season on the 0.375-mile oval cranks up in mid-March and runs through the first weekend in September.

The Food City 175 kicks off the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season at “The Concrete Jungle” on Saturday, March 18. A second Saturday race takes place the following weekend, March 25, before the racing switches to its regular Friday nights on March 31.

Racers Reunion Night also returns this year. The past meets the present when racers from earlier years reunite with fellow drivers as well as race fans.

The annual Fourth of July race — sponsored by WQUT — is set for Friday, June 30, and includes fireworks and other special events.

The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season at Kingsport closes out on Friday, Sept. 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the green flag in the air for 2017,” Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway general manager and promoter, said in a release. “Our weekly racing schedule is very similar to last season, but we have some new things in store for the new year that we’ll detail closer to the season.”

Kingsport Speedway is also hosting several touring series this year.

The Southeast Super Truck Series comes to town on May 6 and Sept. 16, accompanied by the Southeast Super Stock Series, Carolina Vintage and Mini Cups.

And for the first time, the Super Cup Stock Car Series visits Northeast Tennessee on Friday, June 23.

“There are so many great events planned for this coming season,” Tunnell added. “We can’t wait to see all of our fans, sponsors and teams back at the track!”

Prior to the first green flag of the season, the track is holding four open practice sessions: on March 4 and 11, both Saturdays, and on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.