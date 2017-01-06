Something for every drag racing fan this season at Thunder Valley

From the 17th annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on Father’s Day weekend to June’s new Fitzgerald Peterbilt truck show and fireworks, Thunder Valley will host events offering a wide range of appeal.

“The dragway had a great year in 2016 and we are ready for next year’s exciting events,” Jerry Caldwell, general manager for Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, said in a release. “Our schedule for 2017 shows our commitment to both continuing our popular events such as the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Monster Trucks and Super Chevy Show, while adding new options to the mix including the Fitzgerald Peterbilt truck show and fireworks. It’s always exciting at Thunder Valley and we invite our guests to check out all the action.”

The 52nd season at Thunder Valley will open on Saturday, April 1 with Street Fights, a popular series that allows racing enthusiasts to tackle the famed quarter-mile in street-legal rides. The 2017 season comprises 14 events, scheduled for Thursday nights and select Saturdays.

The region’s racers also will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in the DER Bracket Racing Series. Slated for 10 weekends of racing in 2017, the popular grassroots series features competition in categories ranging from Super Pro to Junior Dragsters.

On June 16-18, the stars and cars of the NHRA will roar into Thunder Valley for the popular NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, featuring the thunderous engines and extreme speeds of Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Nitro Harley and Pro Mods classes.

The newest event on the calendar is the Fitzgerald Peterbilt truck show and fireworks, running June 30-July 1. Full details on the event will be released at a later date.

Other events on the 2017 Bristol Dragway calendar:

* One of the largest footbrake bracket races in the country, the World Footbrake Challenge (July 7-9).

* The Huddleston Performance Jr. Drag Nationals presented by Mike Bos Chassis Craft (July 14-16).

* The Huddleston Performance Fun Races (July 18-19).

* The NHRA Eastern Conference Finals (July 20-22).

* The Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness presented by Beef ‘O’ Brady’s (July 15)

* The Super Chevy Show (Sept. 8-10).

* and the Fall Fling, formerly the Spring Fling, one of the premier bracket race weekends in the country (Sept. 28- Oct. 1).

For more information on events at Bristol Dragway and to purchase tickets, visit the facility’s website.