Gate City man killed in motorcycle crash

NICKELSVILLE — A motorcyclist who had apparently crashed the previous night was discovered dead on Sunday morning in Scott County.

According to the Virginia State Police, Steven B. DePriest, 42, of Gate City, was riding a 2006 Yamaha VMAX on Route 613 in Nickelsville. The crash is believed to have occurred at about 9 p.m. Saturday, approximately 200 feet east of Route 682.

Police say that DePriest, who was wearing a helmet, exited the left side of the highway, went over an embankment and struck a tree. He died at the scene.

The VSP reports the crash was discovered Sunday morning shortly after 10 a.m., more than 12 hours after it occurred. An investigation is continuing.