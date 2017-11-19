Gate City man killed in motorcycle crash

According to the Virginia State Police, Steven B. DePriest, 42, of Gate City, was riding a 2006 Yamaha VMAX on Route 613 in Nickelsville. The crash is believed to have occurred at about 9 p.m. Saturday, approximately 200 feet east of Route 682.
Police say that DePriest, who was wearing a helmet, exited the left side of the highway, went over an embankment and struck a tree. He died at the scene.
The VSP reports the crash was discovered Sunday morning shortly after 10 a.m., more than 12 hours after it occurred. An investigation is continuing.