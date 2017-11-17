Church safety assessments offered in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is offering free church security assessments to congregations within the county.

According to SCSO Public Information Officer Kristen Quon, the idea for the training came after this month’s mass shooting in Texas, which left more than two dozen people dead. Sheriff Wayne Anderson said it is important that faith based communities be prepared for an active shooter situation.

“Some people have told us they are afraid to go to church,” said Sheriff Anderson. “Church should be a place where everyone feels safe.”

Leaders of any faith-based organization are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office to sign up.

The training will include informational material about what to do in an active shooter situation, as well as provide an in depth assessment of the church’s infrastructure.

For more information contact Captain Greg Simcox (423) 279-6030.