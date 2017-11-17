Ex-Science Hill basketball booster president accused of stealing thousands from club

The former president of Science Hill High School’s boys basketball booster organization has been indicted on a charge that she stole more than $6,000 from the club’s account.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced Friday the Washington County Grand Jury indictment of Kimberly Charles on a charge of one count of theft over $2,500. She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center Friday morning with a Criminal Court hearing set for the next term.

According to a news release, the Comptroller’s Office began its investigation after booster club members and Johnson City Schools reported questionable transactions in the boosters’ bank records.

For more on this story, visit the Johnson City Press.