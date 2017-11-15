Landmark Unicoi diner destroyed by fire

Clarence’s Drive-In, 4021 Unicoi Drive, caught fire late Tuesday night and quickly was engulfed in flames. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and the state Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating. The restaurant was closed at the time.

The diner was established from the former Engle’s Restaurant in the late 1960s. Clarence Tapp bought the restaurant and later renamed it. He sold it within the family in the early 1980s. His niece, Teresa Collins and her husband, Jerry, assumed full ownership in 1988.

For more on this developing story visit the Johnson City Press.