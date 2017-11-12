Artistic director of Intercity Ballet reflects on being a Radio City Rockette

Ratcliff has performed all over the country and internationally with a number of dance groups including the famous Radio City Rockettes. Today, she’s translating her passion into teaching the next generation of dance students to follow their dreams.

“I’ve just had a wonderful, long dancing career and taught at a lot of places,” Ratcliff said. “I love the kids; that’s what I do it for now. Hopefully, I can find kids who would be 10 times better than I could ever hope to be, and that’s my dream is for them to experience the love of dance.”

Background

Ratcliff was born and raised in Manhattan and began dancing when she was 3 or 4 years old. She studied at American Ballet with Robert Joffrey, and at age 15, she went to Canada with the Garden Bros. Circus to perform over the summer.

When she was 16, she took another summer job with the Manhattan Rockettes, a dance group similar to the Radio City group. As part of that job, she toured all over the U.S. and Canada.

“Everybody has a summer job, whether it’s at McDonald’s or (somewhere else),” Ratcliff said. “Only mine wasn’t flipping burgers; it was flipping me.”

Becoming a Rockette

Two months before her high school graduation, Ratcliff was invited to audition for the Radio City Rockettes by a dancer who was already in the group. Around 200 or 300 dancers auditioned, but only three, including Ratcliff, were accepted.

Ratcliff was in the Rockettes for two years and was in a cast of about 45 dancers, though only 36 were on stage at one time. The dancers performed in three lines — front, middle and back — with newcomers typically being placed in the middle.

“The front and the back always got to be in the front at some point, and I danced for about a week (in the middle) and then I got to be No. 6 in the front line from then on,” Ratcliff said. “It was kind of neat, and I stayed front line for two years.”

Ratcliff said that around the time she was a Rockette in the ’60s, the group was a little different than it is today. Back then, the group performed almost entirely at Radio City Music Hall except for a few special occasions in the city, such as the Christmas parade.

Also unlike today, the music hall operated 52 weeks a year when Ratcliff was part of the Rockettes, meaning it was a full-time job.

“Now they just do special shows,” Ratcliff said, “but we would work seven days a week for three weeks, and then we’d be off for three or four days and go back and work.”

Other career highlights

Ratcliff’s dancing career didn’t stop with the Rockettes. She’s danced in almost every state in the country, but she wasn’t limited to the U.S.

“I went to Cannes, France, to a summer ballet school … and was invited to come to the Paris Opera Ballet while I was there to audition by the director of the ballet company,” Ratcliff said. “I did, and then (my husband and I) found out we were pregnant, so that kind of took precedent over me dancing in the Paris Opera.”

Coming to Kingsport

Ratcliff’s husband is a native Kingsport resident, which brought her to the area. She was involved in the early planning stages for Intercity Ballet and later filled the role of artistic director, which she has held since the ’80s.

In that role, Ratcliff is responsible for choreography, teaching, costuming, casting and rehearsals. She said she’s taught girls who have gone on to dance or teach in other cities and states, and she has high hopes for many of her current students.

“If you have the desire to dance and dance professionally, it can happen for you,” Ratcliff said. “You just have to have the desire and the work ethic to get it done, and it’ll happen for you. It really will.”