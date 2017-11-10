Kingsport shelter waiving adoption fees for veterans

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport animal shelter is offering free cat and dog adoptions for local veterans today and Saturday.

This first-ever event came to be after word got out on social media about a local veteran who had to euthanize his cat after someone kicked it, causing severe internal injuries.

The Veterans Day adoption event will be held at the Kingsport animal shelter (2141 Idle Hour Road) from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Shelter manager Donna Davidson said veterans need to show their military identification card or their DD214 with an application and adoption fees will be waived.

“And then we’ll help them find a pet. It’s a great idea because our veterans deserve all we can give them,” Davidson said. “It’s the first time we’ve done this, so hopefully it’ll be a good event.”

Davidson said there will be plenty of pets available for adoption: The shelter is currently housing close to 100 dogs and about 80 cats.

The adoption event was created because Jason Salling of Kingsport had to euthanize his cat a little over a month ago.

“Blink would sometimes be gone for a day, but one day he didn’t come home at night. The next day I couldn’t find him. ... The neighbors said he was sitting in the front yard and not moving,” Salling said. “I picked him up and he yelled. The grass was damp and down where he’d been sitting.”

Salling took Blink to a veterinarian. That’s when he got the bad news.

“The doctor called and said there’s two options and the second one wasn’t good,” Salling said. Blink had sustained major internal injuries, most likely from being kicked, including abrasive bruising, a bladder injury and a bruised liver and kidney.

It was then Salling decided to end Blink’s suffering.

“I just broke down,” he said. “I was having a really hard time and I started looking for another cat the next day or two.”

Blink helped Salling with his post traumatic stress when he returned from duty. Salling served two years active duty with the U.S. Army and six years with the National Guard. He’s currently with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Mount Carmel.

Salling went to shelters in Kingsport and Hawkins County, looking for another cat, preferably a Russian Blue.

“I was honestly looking for my cat, a little version of Blink,” he said.

When Davidson heard about Salling’s story, she invited him to come to the Kingsport shelter, pick out a new cat, and she would waive the adoption fee.

When Carolyn Kestner of Kingsport heard of Salling’s story, that inspired her to organize the free adoption event for all local veterans.

“The community has really pulled together on this,” Kestner said in an email to the Times-News.

The residents at Preston Place Senior Living are making bandanna kerchiefs and bow ties for the dogs with fabric and supplies donated by Ben Franklin. Many local restaurants have donated gift certificates for the swag bags that each veteran who adopts a pet will receive.

The two-day event is being sponsored by Millennium Auto Collision Repairs and the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council.

Salling said he feels grateful for being the inspiration for this event.

“I feel that other veterans will feel appreciative. Some people are in a situation where they don’t have the capabilities to doctor or get another pet,” Salling said. “And I hope it continues and becomes a yearly thing in the Tri-Cities.”