Scott County Chamber unveils 2017 Christmas ornament

With Christmas approaching in a little more than a month, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled its 2017 Christmas ornament, which will go on sale this week.

What’s featured on this year’s ornament?

This year’s limited-edition ornament features a photograph from the Scott County Horse Park taken by local photographer Jennifer Meade. The photograph depicts Karen Smith riding her horse, Lil’ Teller, a 14-year-old Standardbred gelding.

“We thought this photograph was unique because it caught all four feet of the horse off the ground,” said Penny Horton, executive secretary of the Chamber. “We have a limited quantity of 315 ornaments available, and they always sell out very fast.”

When and where can you buy one?

Ornaments will go on sale Friday for $10 each. They can be purchased at the Quik Stop markets in Gate City and Weber City, the Red Roof Discount Center in Weber City and the Chamber office. Once they are sold out, Horton said they will not be reordered.

What is the history of the ornament project?

The ornament project began as a fundraiser for the Scott County Chamber in 1998. It has continued to be a fundraiser ever since, and all proceeds go into the Chamber’s general fund.

“It’s just an enjoyable thing to do around Christmastime,” said Joe Fuller, treasurer of the Chamber.

What have some of the older ornaments featured?

Other ornaments in the series have featured a variety of popular attractions and historical sites, including Carter Fold, Natural Tunnel State Park, Devil’s Bathtub, Bush Mill, Fannon Railroad Museum and the Santa Train, among others.

Are any of the old ornaments still available?

A few of some of the previous ornaments are still available, Horton said. For more information or to ask about a specific ornament, contact the Chamber office by phone at (276) 386-6665 or by email at chamber@scottcountyva.com. The Chamber office is located at 190 Beech St., Suite 202, in Gate City.