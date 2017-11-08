Boone Dam workers prepare for new construction phases

Workers recently started new phases of construction at the Boone Dam repair site and are preparing for building a diaphragm wall to prevent erosion of the earthen berm.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Valley Authority, the dam repair project should be completed by 2022 with a total estimated cost of $450 million.

TVA spokeswoman Mary Ellen Miller said nearly 36,000 tons of stone from local quarries have been placed to fortify the upstream berm during the first part of construction plans. The additional rock will help fortify the earthen embankment — which is about 900 feet long — ahead of the construction of a diaphragm wall. Miller said the idea behind this phase of the project is to prevent “internal erosion.”

Work is also underway on the downstream side of the dam to move machinery in preparation for the new construction. The next phase of work, according to officials, will be to widen the top of the dam.

