KINGSPORT – An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 26 Monday morning has caused traffic to go down to one lane.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, a vehicle collision resulting in the tractor-trailer overturning on the westbound lane of I-26 at mile marker 6.

Traffic is down to one lane at this time with the distinct possibility of complete intermittent closures to allow for the safe investigation of the crash and the righting and removal of the tractor-trailer, the KPD reports.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route. Motorists already in the immediate area are encouraged to exercise caution and patience, obey all traffic instructions, and drive with a heightened sense of situational awareness.