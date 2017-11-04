Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on State of Franklin

The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a Friday evening incident near East Tennessee State University, where a pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle.

According to a JCPD press release:

"On November 03, 2017 at about 7:25 pm., officers of the Johnson City Police Department responded to a crash with injuries on State of Franklin Rd. near University Pkwy. Upon arrival, officers found that a pedestrian was attempting to cross State of Franklin Rd. and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

"The pedestrian, who has not been positively identified, was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is identified as Jamie Singer, age 37, of Johnson City, TN.

"At this time, no charges are pending in this crash. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team."