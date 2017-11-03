Double features returning to Bays Mountain planetarium

KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park is bringing back a double-feature planetarium show this weekend, while highlighting the main feature that's playing through the end of the year.

Beginning this Saturday, the planetarium will be showing “Two Small Pieces of Glass” and “Galileo’s Skies,” said Adam Thanz, planetarium director for Bays Mountain.

“Two Small Pieces of Glass” looks at 400 years of telescopic discovery, with viewers traveling across time and the globe to witness the people and places that propelled the science of astronomy. You'll be able to learn about the different types of telescopes and how they are used for learning about our universe.

The second feature, “Galileo’s Skies,” will transport you 400 years into the past to relive the fascinating skies of Galileo Galilei. You'll witness the positions of the planets as they were seen for the first time with a telescope and learn why Galileo is considered so highly in today’s society.

Finally, the main feature playing in the planetarium through the end of the year is “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph” — a program created by the Fiske Planetarium in Colorado that highlights the current research of the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph (C.O.S.) aboard the Hubble Space Telescope, the last instrument installed by NASA astronauts.

“Cosmic Origins Spectrograph” is a 28-minute full dome look at the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph instrument as well as the science behind its utility. The show covers the basics of spectroscopy at a high level, and touches on the processing of galactic and extragalactic gas.

Other topics include the use of quasars as background light sources, cosmic evolution, and the development of large scale structure. The show is followed by a brief tour of our current night sky.

“Cosmic Origins Spectrograph” can be seen at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the weekends and at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. “Two Small Pieces of Glass” and “Galileo’s Skies” can be seen at 2 p.m. on the weekends.

Tickets are $5 per person. Children ages 5 and under are free.For more information, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.