How to make your Halloween a safe one

Today is Halloween and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol offer the following safety tips for parents, children and motorists:

Motorists:

• Slow down and watch for children walking on roads, medians and curbs.

• Be on alert when pulling in and out of driveways.

• Be especially alert for children darting out from between parked vehicles and from behind bushes and shrubs.

• Do not pass other vehicles that have stopped in the roadway dropping off children.

• If you are driving to a Halloween party, put your mask on after you park the car.

• Designate a sober driver.

Parents and Children:

• Adults should accompany children at all times and supervise their "trick or treat" activities.

• Children must pay attention when crossing the street.

• Instruct children to stay on sidewalks and to cross streets only at corners or crosswalks.

• Use a flashlight and wear retro-reflective strips or patches on your clothing or costume to be more visible to motorists.

• Be certain that the mask does not obstruct vision or hearing.

• Ensure that costumes do not impede walking or driving ability.

"I'm asking everyone to help us not make Halloween any 'scarier' by just slowing down a little with the safety of our kids in mind," Commissioner David W. Purkey said. "Let's allow the little ones to have fun without fear of being run over by reckless drivers."

As of October 24, there have been 99 pedestrian fatalities in Tennessee. That's 17 more pedestrian deaths compared to the same time last year.

"This is a time when we see vehicle and pedestrian traffic increase," THP Colonel Tracy Trott said. "Our traffic enforcement patrols will be increased using the latest technology to conduct traffic enforcement saturations and checkpoints. Don't choose to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Always designate a sober driver. Our goal is to keep children safe, so they can enjoy their Halloween festivities."