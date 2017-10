The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received notification of the incident at 12:38 p.m. EMS was called to the scene, with preliminary reports saying there were no injuries.

According to a tweet from the airport, "The main runway at TRI has temporarily been closed which may cause delays for passengers. Check with your air carrier for flight updates." A cause for the closure was not addressed.

