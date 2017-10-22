Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday raised almost $50,000 and still counting

And although officials with the Mid-South Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association that had the event hadn’t got all the proceeds counted, before the walk began almost $50,000 had been raised toward a goal of $72,000.

Meredith Sieber, manager of development for the Kingsport-based chapter, said the event drew people from the greater Kingpsort area as well as Bristol. A similar event was held Oct. 14 in Johnson City.

Sieber said Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. About 5.5 million Americans have the degenerative brain disease, and 15 million caregivers are serving them.

For more information on Alzheimer’s and the group’s efforts to fund research for treatments and one day a possible cure, go online to alz.org/altn/.