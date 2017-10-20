Attorney censured by professional board

According to a press relase from that board:

• In April 2016 Curtis filed a notice of appeal fo a client seeking to appeal a criminal sentence.

• Curtis did not file a brief in the matter.

• The court entered an order giving Curtis 20 days to file the brief.

• Curtis received the order but did not file a brief.

• The court then ordered Curtis to appear on a motion for contempt.

• Curtis appeared at the contempt hearing and on Feb. 23, 2017 the court found Curtis willfully failed to follow court rules and orders and was in contempt of court.

• Curtis' failure to fiela brief for his cleint, or to withdraw fom the representation, is a violation of Rules 1.3 (diligence), 3.4(c) (fairness to opposing party and counsel) and 8.4(d) (prejudice to the administration of justice) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, and he is hereby publicly censured for these violations.

• A public censure is a rebuke and warning to an attorney, but it does not affect the attorney's ability to practice law.