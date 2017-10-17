VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Sullivan Commission wants new road from I-81's Exit 63 to Memorial Boulevard

The Airport Parkway North project is not on the list of IMPROVE Act projects within Sullivan County. As shown in a diagram distributed to commissioners and the public on Monday, the proposed connector would lead from Exit 63 to Memorial Boulevard near Lemay Road.

Commissioner Angie Stanley said she sponsored the move with one thing in mind: the safety of county students who will be attending the planned new high school off Exit 63 of Interstate 81.

“Our number one concern should be the safety of these children going to and from school, no matter where they’re at,” Stanley said.

She noted relatively few students from her district would be impacted by whether the road gets built, but said she considered a broader perspective.

“If we do not do this ... these kids’ safety on these little one-and-a-half-lane roads would be put at risk,” Stanley said. “That should be our priority. I don’t just represent my district. I represent all of Sullivan County. And it’s my job to make sure every single child in this county — whether they are coming from Bloomingdale or whether they are coming from Sullivan Gardens or Indian Springs or Blountville — has a safe way to this high school.”

Bill Albright is manager of the Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization. The proposed project falls within the organization’s jurisdiction.

Commissioner Bryan Boyd asked Albright how the IMPROVE Act list was developed and why Airport Parkway North wasn’t included.

Albright said he wasn’t sure how the projects were chosen, but he noted lawmakers do review annual long-range transportation plans developed by MTPOs across the state. Albright said Airport Parkway North is on the Kingsport MTPO’s long-range plan, just as an $85 million proposed connector from Highway 11-E near Bristol Motor Speedway to the I-81/Highway 11-W interchange is on the Bristol MTPO’s long-range plan. The latter project, Boyd noted, is on the IMPROVE Act list, and he said he would like to know if the county’s move to add Airport Parkway North would impact other such projects.

Albright said the proposal for Airport Parkway North calls for a “super two-lane,” not a median-divided four-lane like Airport Parkway between Exit 63 and Tri-Cities Airport.

The route shown on the map handed out is one of several considered for the road’s path, Albright said, but it is the one involving the least amount of residences and one that has good geometry for the roadway’s construction.

In addition to the $85 million 11-E/I-81/11-W connector in Bristol, the current IMPROVE Act list of local road projects to be funded by the legislation included: widening Highway 36 from I-81 to the Washington County Line; widening and improving Memorial Boulevard/State Route 126 from Center Street to I-81; widening and improving Highway 93 from Sullivan Gardens Parkway to I-81; and multiple bridge projects.

No cost estimate for Airport Parkway North was available during debate of the issue Monday.