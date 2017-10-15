Local company designs product that stops device fires on airplanes

Though the second goal is still a work in progress, Brilmyer and Coffman have successfully designed a fire containment box, which they have called PlaneGard. The product is primarily used on airplanes to stop fires caused by an overheating electronic device such as a cell phone, laptop or tablet.

Brilmyer and Coffman answered the following questions about their product and business.

What’s your background?

Brilmyer said he and Coffman started their company, called Highwater Innovations, in 2010. They worked in a garage until 2012, when they rented lab space in Kingsport. The two then became more serious, buying more equipment and making nicer prototypes, Brilmyer said.

Though they still kept working on two different products — the battery and the fire containment box — Brilmyer said they finished PlaneGard first. They made their initial sale three years ago to Google.

“That convinced us that there was a market for this,” Brilmyer said. “If Google knew there was a problem with laptop and cell phone fires, I think there’s a problem with laptop and cell phone fires.”

What is PlaneGard and how does it work?

PlaneGard is an insulated box designed to contain heat, flames, smoke and toxic vapors that are released during an electronic device fire.

When a device overheats or bursts into flames, the user can pick up the device using the box-shaped aluminum scoop that fits inside PlaneGard’s outer case. Then, the user can close the scoop and place it into the outer case, which insulates the device and prevents harmful vapors from being released into the air.

Unlike other competing products on the market, Brilmyer said, PlaneGard provides a non-contact way to pick up the flaming device, and it contains filters that release the pressure from the fire safely into the air, without the harmful vapors.

Why do you think there’s a need for this product?

Brilmyer and Coffman agree that electronic device fires are a growing problem everywhere, not just on airplanes. Brilmyer said 32 electronic device fires occurred last year on commercial airplanes, and many more fires occurred in homes and vehicles.

The device fires are caused by lithium batteries, which expand when overheated, Brilmyer said. Once these batteries expand enough, they can cause the device to explode and catch on fire, and the user might not have much time to react.

“(Having PlaneGard) is like an insurance policy,” Coffman said. “You may never need it, but the day you do, you’ll be glad you have it.”

Are there more problems with some electronic devices than others?

Coffman pointed out that the problem lies not with the electronic device itself, but with the battery inside. A few months ago, this problem made national news when the batteries in Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 caused the phones to overheat and explode.

Brilmyer added that Apple is currently experiencing problems with the batteries in the iPhone 8. Over the last few weeks, Brilmyer said, the phones’ cases have been cracking open because the battery has expanded inside.

Where are your products made?

The PlaneGard is made up of several components that are all made in the U.S. Brilmyer said some of the components are assembled in Kingsport, Bristol and Morristown.

“We try to use local people as much as possible,” Coffman said.

Who are some of your clients?

Brilmyer and Coffman have sold PlaneGard to several big-name companies, including Google, NASA, Bank of America, SunTrust and Eastman. Recently, they sold 19 of their products to the U.S. Air Force, which will use them on Air Force One and other planes.

“It’s been very exciting for us,” Coffman said. “We have a good time doing this.”

For more information, visit www.planegard.com.