School system plans to hire attorney to investigate allegations at Crockett

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said Wednesday the outside firm would investigate serious accusations lodged by and against head football coach Gerald Sensabaugh, then make recommendations to her for action.

The latest accusations came from Sensabaugh Tuesday during a meeting with administrators, during which he was placed on indefinite administrative leave. At that meeting, the coach claimed a Crockett staff member mishandled money from concessions sales during the summer.

Halliburton said Sensabaugh complained the money was put in a grocery bag instead of a locking bank bag while the district’s bookkeeper was unavailable. None of the money was missing, the director claimed, but Sensabaugh took issue with the unsecure manner in which it was stored.

