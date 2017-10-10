Sullivan County lawyer suspended

Howard Robert Clyde Orfield was suspended on Oct. 9 by an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court. The suspension is for three years, with 90 days of active suspension and the remainder being probation.

According to the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court, Orfield accepted payments from two clients to represent them in bankruptcy proceedings. Afterward, he stopped communicating with them and did not perform the services for which he was paid.

The board reported, Orfield did refund the fee to one client.

Orfield entered a conditional guilty plea that requires him to have a practice monitor during his probation and make restitution to the other client as a condition of reinstatement to the practice of law.

A press release from the board states Orfield’s ethical misconduct violates Rules of Professional Conduct 1.3 (diligence), 1.4 (communication), 1.5 (fees), 1.16 (terminating representation), and 8.4 (a) and (d) (misconduct).

Orfield must comply with the requirements of Tennessee Supreme Court and may not return to the active practice of law until an order of reinstatement has been entered.