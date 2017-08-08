Are you underinsured? Friends in Need has expanded its medical coverage

The faith-based nonprofit organization announced last week that it will now accept working underinsured medical patients, in addition to working uninsured.

“Based on research that was done a couple of years ago, there are 31 million people in the United States who are underinsured,” said Bruce Sites, executive director of Friends in Need. “Our area is no exception to that. We have a number of people underinsured … so there’s definitely a need out there.”

Founded in 1995, Friends in Need provides medical and dental care to qualifying residents of Sullivan, Hawkins, Washington and Greene counties in Tennessee and Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia. To date, Sites said Friends in Need has seen more than 100,000 patient encounters.

Medical and dental services are provided at the Friends in Need clinic on a sliding fee scale. Services are provided free of charge on the Appalachian Miles for Smiles Mobile Dental Unit, which makes appearances at all local RAM events.

The board of directors for Friends in Need made the decision to expand coverage to the underinsured at its meeting on July 28. This change applies only to medical patients; only the uninsured are eligible for dental services.

The change will take effect immediately and will help the organization meet the growing need for affordable medical care in this region.

“This is kind of a test model,” Sites said. “We want to see how it goes, since we have some capacity to see more people, and see if we can help the overall health care in the region.”

People are considered underinsured if they have health insurance but have high premiums and deductibles relative to their income and family size, according to a press release.

To be considered for qualification, a person’s annual medical insurance premiums and deductibles must be equal to or greater than 10 percent of their annual income. Patients who qualify will be subject to the same sliding fee scale based on income and family size as uninsured patients, and Friends in Need will not file any insurance claims.

Sites said offering medical services to both the uninsured and underinsured aligns with the organization’s mission.

“Our objective is to continue to meet the increasing demand for health and dental care for those people who don’t have an affordable alternative,” Sites said. “So this fits into our objective.”

Applications can be picked up Monday through Friday at the clinic, located at 1105 W. Stone Drive. Completed applications can be dropped off on Mondays from 1-3 p.m. or Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m.

For more information or to donate, visit friendsinneed.org or amfsmiles.org.