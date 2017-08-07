Third lawsuit filed over Ferris wheel accident

Michael and Patsy Laws, whose then 16-year-old daughter was one of the girls injured, filed the lawsuit on Aug. 4 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. The couple are seeking $500,000 in compensatory damages and $200,000 in punitive damages.

The lawsuit names as defendants Family Attractions Amusement of Georgia (the company that operated the rides for the fair), the owners of FAA, High-Lite Rides of South Carolina (the manufacturer of the Ferris wheel) and Michael O. Howard (the designer and builder of the Ferris wheel).

According to the lawsuit, the Laws family went to the Greene County Fair on the day it opened, Aug. 8, and the daughter took a ride on the Ferris wheel with two other girls. When the gondola reached a height of approximately 40 feet, the aluminum skid plate on the bottom of the gondola caught on a cross brace of the Ferris wheel. This caused the gondola to upend and collide with another gondola, ejecting all three girls to the ground below.

According to the lawsuit, as a result of the incident, the Laws' daughter suffered extreme fright, shock and serious bodily injury, including fractures of four lumbar vertebra, a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and a shoulder injury.

The Laws' lawsuit is the third lawsuit recently filed regarding the accident.

Jason and Kimberly Reynolds of Greene County filed a lawsuit against the defendants in July. Their 10-year-old daughter Kayla and her 6-year-old sister, Briley, were the other two girls ejected from the gondola.

Kayla broke her arm while Briley suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The other lawsuit was also filed in July on behalf of Lorena Cowhy, who was in an adjacent gondola with her 5-year-old granddaughter.

During her ride on the Ferris wheel, Cowhy said she felt something “click,” then immediately fell out of her seat and onto the floor of the basket. Her granddaughter also fell out of the seat, with Cowhy grabbing her and tucking her in her chest in the floor of the basket to keep from falling out, according to the lawsuit.

The fire department eventually came to the fair and rescued Cowhy and her granddaughter with a ladder truck.

According to published reports, inspectors hired by FAA and the Greene County Fair found that worn out rivet fasteners on the bottom of the gondola were the cause of the accident. The worn rivets allowed a piece of trim to come loose, get lodged in the frame of the wheel, thus causing the gondola to tip over.

During the winter, FAA reported reconditioning the ride due to a broken cable and bent spokes, according to the lawsuit. The company also reported to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission they knew the manufacturer had made design changes since FAA purchased the Ferris wheel because the gondola gates were making contact with the ride structure during rotation.

The Greene County Fair began its 2017 season on Monday, though rides will not be operating until Tuesday.