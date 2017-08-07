Opioid companies want lawsuit in federal court, DAs try to keep it in Sullivan

Endo Health Solutions and Endo Pharmaceuticals filed a notice of removal in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Thursday. Endo was named as one of the defendants in a lawsuit filed in June by the district attorney generals for Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties. Purdue Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt PLC were the other opoid manufactures names in the suit.

It also named three medical doctors (Elizabeth Ann Bowers Campbell, Pamela Moore and Abdelrahman Hassabu Mohamed) and a medical clinic (Center Pointe Medical Clinic) as defendants.

Because those four defendants are citizens of Tennessee, Endo argues the two cases should be split because the claims against the manufacturers are different than the claims against the providers. Even if it is not split, the pharmaceutical company says the citizenship of the doctors and clinic should be ignored.

In the removal order, Endo claims the providers were fraudulently added to the lawsuit in order to keep the suit from being moved out of Sullivan County.

The final claim Endo made for the removal to federal court is the damages amount sought by the three counties exceeds $75,000.

All the opioid manufacturers names signed the removal order, though none of the providers did.

All three district attorney generals filed a motion the next day, August 4, to move the case back to Sullivan County.

In a memo supporting the motion, filed by the attorney representing the counties in the lawsuit J. Gerard Stranch III, the plaintiffs argue the federal court has no jurisdiction to hear the case, all the defendants have not consented to have the case removed and the case should not be split up as all the named defendants had a role in the illegal drug market.

"Exercising federal subject matter jurisdiction in this case would create a dark cloud hovering over every order, every piece of discovery, every action by this Court, because the Diverse Defendants (opioid manufacturers) have invited this Court to take hold of an action beyond the limits of federal power."

In his argument, Stranch called the attempted separation of the manufacturers and doctors an extraordinary and unprecedented step.

One of the main arguments is the removal order filed by Endo is procedurally defective as every defendant had not signed it. It also said Endo failed in its legal burden to present evidence for the providers being fraudulently added to the lawsuit.

Another argument made is splitting the case would "wreak havoc." It was argued in the memo that the default federal rule is for a plaintiff to join all claims arising from a single set of facts and cannot split them across multiple courts.

"In short, proceeding on the path set out in Endo’s Notice is ripe with procedural and practical problems that can and should be avoided simply by doing what the law compels this Court to do: send this case back to state court where it can be litigated in one forum with all parties who have an interest are present and subject to the ruling court’s jurisdiction," the memo stated.

A federal judge must rule whether to send the lawsuit back to state court in Sullivan County.