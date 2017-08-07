Kingsport police start school zone patrols, share safety tips

According to a Monday morning KPD press release, officers will be patrolling Kingsport’s various school zones and actively enforcing traffic violations. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with an increased level of situational awareness.

If you're dropping off a student, remember that schools often have very specific procedures in place. According to the National Safe Routes to School program, more children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location.

The following apply to all school zones: Don't double park, as it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles; don't load or unload children across the street from the school; carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school.

Always share the road with young pedestrians. According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old, and they're walking. They are hit by the bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus.

Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving traffic. In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.

Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign. Don't honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian — even if you have the right of way — and never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.

If you're driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing. Never pass a bus from behind — or from either direction if you're on an undivided road — if it is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.

The KPD reminds motorists that on most roads, bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as vehicles. Children riding bikes create special problems for drivers because usually they are not able to properly determine traffic conditions. The most common cause of collision is a driver turning left in front of a bicyclist.

And of course, all motorists are strongly encouraged to make sure they — and everyone in their vehicle — are properly restrained. A seatbelt or an appropriate child passenger safety seat can easily make the difference in a motorist being seriously injured or killed in a crash versus walking away unscathed.