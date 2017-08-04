Grant money helps Dungannon VFD buy a new fire truck

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Tuesday that the DVFD will receive $261,905 to purchase a new tanker. The two Democratic U.S. senators from Virginia, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, announced the funding as part of FEMA’s Assistant to Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs.

The purchase of a new tanker is very important for the small department.

“Our two neighboring departments in the county, one of them has a tanker and the other doesn’t,” said Shawn Grizzle, DVFD assistant chief. “If we have a fire, we aren’t guaranteed that a tanker from another department will show up.”

The department will get at least three quotes on the cost of a new truck. Grizzle said the department might not go with the cheapest option because the agency wants to get the best built truck within its budget and one that suits its needs the most.

The new truck will replace the current one, which is more than 30 years old. Grizzle said the old truck is rusted and could be dangerous for firefighters.

Grizzle said the department learned about the grant through a vendor from which the DVFD purchases equipment. The department had to do a lot of homework before applying.The DVFD was denied the grant a couple of times but was finally approved.

The department applied for the grant last November.

There are some conditions on the grant money. The DVFD must take the old tanker out of commission and come up with a 5 percent match, which is $13,095. Grizzle said his department will ask Scott County to help with some of the costs and may have to take out a loan to cover the rest.

“We don’t have that kind of money sitting around,” he said. “We’ll take whatever we can get.”