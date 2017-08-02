Scott County takes out $500K loan to build offices

Committing to a 15-year loan from Powell Valley Bank was approved by the board during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. The total amount of the loan is $502,764.70. It will cost the county approximately $40,000 a year.

When the Community Services building was constructed, the second floor was intentionally left unfinished. A shell was left in place for the county to eventually come back and add more offices.

Scott County plans to move the treasurer’s office, the building and zoning office and the commissioner of revenue’s office from the first floor of the building to the second floor. County residents have been having trouble accessing the offices.

The registrar’s office will also be moved from the Department of Motor Vehicles building to the second floor of the Community Services site. According to County Administrator Freda Starnes, the county was going to have to pay rent to the DMV in 2018 to keep the office in that building. Moving the office could potentially save thousands of dollars.

Moving the offices currently on the first floor to the second would create empty office space — space that is needed by the Department of Social Services, which would pay rent to the county. Getting the offices all in one building would be beneficial to citizens, the board said.

“The county offices, depending on who you needed to talk to, were scattered all over the town,” Chairman David Redwine said. “People who come into town to do business that have to deal with several of these entities end up walking over town, trying to find out which door to go in. It’s going to be nice to finally get these people all in one common area.”

Vice Chairman Danny Mann made a motion for the county to take out a 15-year loan. It was seconded by Jack Compton. It was approved unanimously.

Right after the loan was approved, the county might have found a way to offset those annual payments.

Delegate Terry Kilgore, along with representatives from Dominion Energy, spoke to the board about the building of a hydro-pumped storage facility somewhere in Southwest Virginia. Kilgore got a bill passed during the 2017 legislative session that said building one of these facilities in the region was in the public interest.

The board was asked to pass a resolution for revenue sharing between counties in Southwest Virginia, no matter where the pump ultimately gets built.

Getting involved in another regional project, after experiencing rising costs associated with the Duffield Regional Jail, gave at least one supervisor pause.

“We just want to make sure if we get into something like this that we don’t get into something that’s going to end up biting us later,” Supervisor Marshall Tipton said.

Kilgore told the board it would be a win-win and he did not see any downside for the county.

Compton made a motion to pass the resolution and Tipton seconded. The resolution was passed unanimously.

In other business:

— The board heard an update on soil and water conservation in the county.

— The board gave $1,000 to Kenny Fannon for Duffield Daze.

— The board named a ridge, located on the boundary between Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Scott County, Dry Ridge.