Tennessee gas prices averaging 18 cents more than last year, AAA says

“Gas prices leveled out over the weekend but should climb again this week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a press release. “Strong demand and another round of supply draws pushed the price of crude to its highest point in nine weeks, and that trend is expected to continue this week. Gas prices should rise 5-10 cents this week but remain below this year's highs, set earlier this year.”

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Memphis ($2.14), Nashville ($2.11) and Knoxville ($2.05), while the least expensive averages are in Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.02), Chattanooga ($2.02) and the Tri-Cities ($2.04), according to a press release.

AAA reports that the national average gas price was $2.31 on Sunday, compared to an average of $2.08 in Tennessee. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is below $2 at less than 25 percent of gas stations in the state.

So far this year, AAA says the highest average gas price in Tennessee was $2.18 on April 20, and the lowest was $1.99 on July 5. Nationally, the highest average price was $2.42 on April 21, and the lowest was $2.23 on July 5.

