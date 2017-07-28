PHOTOS: KPD Bike Certification Course

A group of officers with the Kingsport Police Department put their biking skills to the test this week during a 40-hour bike certification course. As one of their final tests during the last day of the course on Friday, officers had to navigate their bikes inside a 9-foot square of cones to simulate riding in tight spaces. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said once the officers are trained, they will use their bikes to patrol crowded or confined areas, such as parades, Fun Fest, downtown Kingsport and the Greenbelt.