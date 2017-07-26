Old Highway Patrol building coming down

If you've driven by J. Fred Johnson Park on Fort Henry Drive this week, you've probably seen the demolition work underway.

Heavy equipment arrived on the property earlier this month. Taft and Frye Demolition and Environmental Services of Blountville began the actual demolition on Monday, and a company official said the entire building would come down by the first of next week.

The plan is to completely remove the building and retaining wall from the site and in its place will go green space and a small parking lot with more than 50 spaces.

The new lot will provide better access for handicapped parking to the veterans memorial and allow space for a Gold Star Families memorial, which will be installed by September. The Gold Star Families memorial will consist of a five- to six-foot-tall monument with four granite monoliths on a rock platform and an image of a saluting soldier carved out.

The THP building opened in 1948 and is about 4,000 square feet in size. Over the years, the building has been remodeled several times, the garage bays were converted into office space and its last use was to house the city's engineering department.

About two years ago, those employees were relocated back downtown and the building has remained empty. The problem with the building has been its condition. It needs at least $400,000 in upgrades and repairs, including a new roof.