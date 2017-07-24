Meals on Wheels of Kingsport moves to new location

In addition to delivering hundreds of meals to those in need in Kingsport, Meals on Wheels has recently moved out of the United Way of Greater Kingsport office and into its own office at First Presbyterian Church.

“Previously when we were with United Way, it just wasn’t convenient for us to go down and get much involved in the front office,” said Bunky Seay, board president of Meals on Wheels of Kingsport. “Now with our own office, we can have meetings there, and it’s much more convenient for us to work out of that office.”

Seay said Meals on Wheels of Kingsport was previously overseen by one of the United Way of Greater Kingsport workers, Brenda Overbey. When Overbey resigned from United Way, Seay said both organizations agreed that Meals on Wheels would find a new office location.

“We agreed that we would move out and find our own office so that the new (United Way employee) wouldn’t have to worry about Meals on Wheels,” Seay said. “So First Presbyterian Church graciously gave us a room in their community center.”

Seay said the office includes a computer, a copier/fax machine and all other necessary office equipment. It is manned by Overbey, who returned to Meals on Wheels on a part-time basis.

Meals on Wheels serves between 210 and 220 meals per day, Monday through Friday. The meals are cooked at First Presbyterian Church and Waverly Road Presbyterian Church and are delivered to the homes of those in need throughout Kingsport.

Seay said the organization is operated entirely by volunteers, aside from Overbey. Each year, approximately 500 people volunteer to either cook or deliver meals.

“We’ll have a cook team of at least three people at each church,” Seay said. “Then we have 14 routes that we deliver, so we have at least 14 drivers every day, and often these drivers drive in a team of two; one drives, and the other one runs a meal up to the door.”

Though the two organizations are no longer housed together, Seay said Meals on Wheels still receives 85 percent of its funding from United Way, and it is still considered a United Way agency.

To become a volunteer or get more information, contact Meals on Wheels by phone at (423) 247-4511 or by fax at (844) 383-1080. The organization can also be reached by mail at its new address: Meals on Wheels of Kingsport Inc., P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664.