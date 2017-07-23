Credits knock nearly three years off Hamm's prison time

Less than 15 months after receiving a 14-year prison sentence in the drunken hit-and-run that killed Michael Locke, the at-fault driver will go before a parole board, which will consider his release.

James Hamm’s hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tipton, where he has been housed since May of last year. Via video conference from Johnson City, Locke’s widow and Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus will voice opposition to parole.

When sentencing was handed down in the spring of 2016, the district attorney’s office said Hamm would have to serve at least 30 percent of the sentence — four years and two months — before he was eligible for parole. But due to “good time” credits that are dictated by Tennessee legislation, convicts can knock large portions off their sentences by working institutional jobs, taking part in prison programs and remaining discipline-free.

According to Robert Reburn, East Tennessee public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Hamm has accumulated 168 credits since being placed into state custody last May; 66 for taking part in programs, 102 for good behavior.

Each credit earned counts as one day served.

In addition to those credits, Hamm has been given five times as many for his stay in the Sullivan County jail prior to his sentencing last May.

Hamm’s June 2014 arrest in Locke’s death was preceded by a DUI crash just four days prior. Considering Hamm’s history, a judge revoked his bond due to the fatality. Hamm then remained incarcerated in Blountville for nearly two years, through his conviction in February of 2016 and sentencing three months later.

TDOC reports Hamm was given 887 credits for that period: 703 pretrial/time served, 184 behavioral.

All told, credits have given Hamm 1,055 days of time served on his sentence. In turn, that knocked his parole eligibility timeline from the date of sentencing from 2020 to this fall.

“I think one of the things we need is truth in sentencing,” Staubus told the Times-News. “The judges, victims and prosecutors don’t know when they will be eligible for parole — and normally, they are eligible much quicker than expected.”

In 2015, Gov. Bill Haslam appointed the 27-member Task Force on Sentencing and Recidivism. It analyzed the state’s sentencing structure, in place for nearly 30 years, and recommended “truth in sentencing,” i.e., establishment of “a clear minimum period of incarceration” that’s understood by defendants, victims and prosecutors.

No such reform has occurred.

Staubus adds that parole proceedings are often an ongoing cycle that opens old wounds, preventing the families of victims from reaching any closure.

“Our office regularly attends and opposes parole,” Staubus said. “When parole is denied, another parole hearing is set for a year or two years, so the family has to come back and oppose again and again.”