Planning an adventure on the Clinch River? Pick up this map for a food adventure as well

The program, dubbed Tastes of the Clinch, was unveiled by the Clinch River Valley Initiative on Wednesday. The program highlights locally owned restaurants along the river in four counties in Southwest Virginia. The list spans along the Clinch and its tributaries, from North Tazewell to the Tennessee line, and contains nearly sixty dining establishments.

“Our restaurants are an important amenity for visitors enjoying the region’s outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority Executive Director Kitty Barker in a press release. “When visitors come to Southwest Virginia, we want them to experience our place like the locals do.”

A map showing all the restaurants was developed by staff at the Heart of Appalachia, with advisement from a committee of local leaders. The map is available online at www.HeartofAppalachia.com/dining/tastes-of-the-clinch, at hotels, restaurants and visitors centers throughout the region.

It shows communities in the region and access point for floaters and boaters to access the river, according to the release. All dining establishments featured on the map are locally owned and offers a unique experience.

“Visitors expect something that they can’t get at home,” said Barker. “And we are very proud of our businesses who provide that.”

Some of the restaurants from Scott County featured on the map include Red Stone Diner in Duffield, Scotty's Restaurant in Dungannon, Front Porch Store & Deli in Fort Blackmore, Hob Nob Drive-In in Gate City and Teddy's Restaurant in Nickelsville.

“We’ve got a good list, and it’s growing,” said Town of Dungannon Mayor Debra Horne, co-chair of CRVI’s Downtown Revitalization Committee. “As we work to care for the river, we’re creating economic opportunity by supporting existing businesses and encouraging new ones.”