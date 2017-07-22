Beware of Bears - Forest Service offers advice to park visitors

The USDA Forest Service wants folks to be mindful of this fact when visiting the national forest, noting that it is best for visitors and bears that a healthy respect and distance are maintained.

The Forest Service recently sent out information about black bears in the Cherokee and what visitors can do to help reduce the chance of a bear encounter.

While camping or picnicking, many people leave food and ice chests out on tables or in the open, which then become the source of most bear and human problems. The Forest Service advises people to store unattended food in bear-resistant containers or in a vehicle in solid, non-pliable material.

This will help reduce the risks of bear encounters.

Bears are opportunists by nature and feed on whatever is readily available in the wild, from berries to insects. Bears also have a remarkable sense of smell that can lead them to unnatural foods. Garbage and food odors attract bears to residential areas, dumpsites, campsites and picnic areas. Bears that begin to enter places occupied by humans are in immediate danger.

Once a bear develops a pattern of relying on human food sources, it begins to lose its fear of people and may become aggressive. This behavior creates safety concerns for humans and can be fatal for the bear. Bears that frequent inhabited areas may become an easy target for illegal hunting, may be accidentally killed by an automobile or may ingest toxic material.

Close encounters between humans and bears usually spell trouble.

When in the woods:

— Never leave food or trash unattended.

— Never cook or store food in or near your tent.

— Keep a clean campground site.

— Pick up all food scraps around your site.

— Never feed a bear or other animals.

— Never approach a bear.

— If a bear approaches, attempt to scare the animal away with loud shouts or by banging pans together.

— Keep children close at hand.

— Keep pets properly confined to a leash or in a vehicle

— Always respect bears and admire them from a distance.