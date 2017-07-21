Morristown doctor who ran 'drive-through pill mill' added to opioid lawsuit

In June, the district attorneys general for Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties announced they were filing a lawsuit against Purdue Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt PLC and Endo Pharmaceuticals due to the ongoing opioid epidemic in Northeast Tennessee.

Abdelrahman Hassabu Mohamed was added to the suit on Thursday. He is the owner and operator of Hamblen Neuroscience Center, a neurology and pain management clinic in Morristown. He was the only medical doctor on staff between January 2012 and September 2016.

“We have known for some time about the actions of Abdelrahman Mohamed,” said Gerard Stranch, managing partner for Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings (BS&J). “He has a played a role in flooding Northeast Tennessee with illegal opioids through a process and facility characterized as a drive-through pill mill.”

According to amended sections of the lawsuit, Mohamed implemented a scheme for pain management appointments his staff called the “drive-through.” Mohamed scheduled the appointments only on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays and would routinely book 40, 50 or 60 per day.

When the patients arrived, he instructed his staff to have customers stand in line outside his office.

He met with people for approximately one to two minutes with his office door open while the others stood in line. Mohamed’s staff handed him a pre-filled prescription card, which he signed and handed to a customer. Prescriptions were for controlled substances including hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, Opana, OxyContin or oxymorphone, court documents stated.

Once all customers had been through the “drive-through,” they were given another appointment for the next month.

Mohamed’s scheme was uncovered, and he was charged with one count of mail fraud and 10 counts of health care fraud. He has pleaded guilty to all 11 charges, according to court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, Mohamed admitted he knew his customers could obtain prescriptions for opioids without being closely scrutinized for their claims of pain. He also admits he knew when issuing the prescriptions that it was outside the scope of ordinary medical practice.

“In a federal court filing, he has acknowledged committing TennCare fraud and also admitted to providing numerous opioid prescriptions to people with no legitimate medical need,” Stranch said. “We believe now is the proper time to include him in the list of defendants in this suit.”