TVA: Heat expected to result in record power demand

“We can expect to see electricity demand peak on Thursday and Friday at about 30,000 megawatts,” says Patrick Walshe, TVA manager of Resource Operations and Analysis. Walshe’s team is in charge of monitoring the weather 24/7 and predicting electricity demand.

Knowing the exact temperature and getting the forecast right is critical because every degree adds or subtracts about 300 megawatts — enough energy to power about 170,000 homes.

According to Walshe, the last time TVA saw demand this high was back in the summer of 2012 — peaking at 31,000 megawatts.

But not to worry, Walshe says.

“While we expect to be about 18 percent above the summer average electrical load this week, there’s plenty of power to keep us cool. Public power is all about helping you save money on your monthly power bill. We always generate electricity with the right fuel, at the right time, at the lowest cost possible.”

TVA says summer energy use is usually highest — and costs the most to generate electricity — between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., during the warmest part of the day and when people arrive home from work. Reducing energy consumption between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. will help the utility generate electricity at the lowest possible price and pass the savings on to you through lower fuel costs. These measures can offset the additional energy needed to run your air conditioner throughout the summer, saving the strain on your wallet:

Stay cool and save money:

— Keep it clean when the sun goes down. Refrain from running your dishwasher, clothes washer or dryer during the heat of the day. Run your dishwasher only when it’s full.

— Filter it out. Make sure your air conditioner filter is clean; a dirty filter means the air conditioner won’t get as cool and will use more power than necessary.

— Mom was right: Shut those doors! Try to minimize the amount of times you open and close the doors leading outside to keep the cool air in.

— Do a fan dance. Use ceiling and floor fans to keep air moving in your home. They use a lot less power than setting your air conditioner lower.

— Unplug to power down. Unplug any unused or unnecessary electronic devices. Even when turned off, they still are generating heat if they’re plugged in.

— Cut the cord to the old appliances. Got an old fridge out in the garage or down in the basement? Consider letting that sentimental dinosaur go. It’s inefficient.

— Lighten up. Make that switch to more energy-efficient light bulbs. You’ll save money, and — bonus! —they put off less heat.

— A slightly warmer house equals less sizzle on your budget. Setting your thermostat between 75 and 78 degrees during the day (even higher if no one is home) can make a significant difference in your power bill.

— Made in the shade. Create your own shade by keeping curtains closed during the day on the south, west, and east sides of the house to block out sunlight.

— Keep your cool. Insulate your attic and walls and seal cracks to keep air conditioning inside where it belongs. Likewise, caulk and weatherstrip around windows and doors.

— But not too cool. Set the refrigerator temperature at 36 to 39 degrees and your freezer at zero to 5.

— Create some breathing room. Keep weeds and debris away from your outdoor air conditioning unit.