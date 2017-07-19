Weber City picks new council member behind closed doors

Council member Jesse McMurray submitted his letter of resignation recently and stated he had moved to Gate City. Town Attorney Mike Carrico made a recommendation for the council to vote on accepting his resignation letter. The board voted unanimously to accept it.

Once the regular session of the meeting was finished, the council then went into closed session to discuss appointing a new council member. Under Virginia law for closed meetings, town councils can go into executive session to discuss the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining or resignation of specific public officers.

During the closed session, members of the council could be heard disagreeing in the meeting chambers. Council members emerged from the executive session minutes later and went back into an open session.

A voice vote certifying the council had not discussed anything other than appointing a new council member was taken. Eileen Deckard cast a no vote, the only council member to do so.

Council member Kenneth Hensley made a motion to appoint Mike Solomon to fill McMurray’s vacant seat. It was seconded by Don Stokes. Four of the five council members voted to appoint Solomon with Deckard abstaining.

Solomon will begin serving on the board at the next town council meeting, which takes place on August 15.