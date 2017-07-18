Work to close lane of Wilcox for four months

These sidewalks are the final piece of the pathway city leaders promised would be built from the Riverview community to the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Most of the new sidewalk was built a few years ago, and though a path existed across the two bridges, city officials planned to build something safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Summers-Taylor will add a 7-foot-wide raised sidewalk across the two bridges, allowing for two-way bicycle and pedestrian traffic, and 19 inches to the parapet wall. On Monday, crews used heavy equipment to place barriers between the street and the parapet wall to allow for a place to work.

The lane closure has been marked with signs and will last about four months — closed 24 hours a day. Motorists should use caution while traveling through this area and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This final phase was scheduled to begin in August 2015, but the bid approval was delayed due to a conflict between state and federal guidelines, which forced Kingsport to rebid the project. That took place in March, with the low bid coming in at $977,565.

Funding is 80 percent federal government and 20 percent state.

Originally, Kingsport budgeted $500,000 to create the 2-mile path down Wilcox Drive. Once complete, the cost will be more than $1.3 million.

The impetus behind the sidewalk was that some type of walking and biking path needed to exist along Wilcox Drive to the Aquatic Center, given that some children and adults routinely walked and biked to the old Legion Pool from nearby neighborhoods.

The new mobility path has been built in phases, beginning with a stretch in front of Eastman Chemical Co. headquarters, then jumping to a section closest to the Aquatic Center. Since this last phase involved extending a sidewalk over two bridges, the Tennessee Department of Transportation had to review and sign off on the work — a process that simply takes time.