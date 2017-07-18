A devilish problem: Illegal parking at Devil's Bathtub a big issue

Because the attraction is so popular, it has led to a parking problem near the entrance of the trail. A number of cars were towed this past weekend for being illegally parked.

“Since the first of July, (Virginia) State Police have been receiving complaints from residents who live adjacent to and near the entrance to the Devil’s Bathtub trail,” said VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller. “In response to those concerns, state troopers have responded to the location to identify the problems.”

Geller said since the month started, 14 illegally parked cars have been towed. She said the vehicles were parked in places with clear signage saying “No Parking,” blocked the roadway, blocked in other parked vehicles or made it unsafe for pedestrian traffic.

Scott County Administrator Freda Starnes said the county has received complaints about the parking through Scott County Central Dispatch, and when those calls are received, they have to be forwarded to the VSP.

She also said relief is on the way.

“Scott County is actively involved with a grant received by the Friends of Southwest Virginia,” Starnes said in an email. “Part of this grant award is to construct a parking area and restroom facilities in the Devil’s Bathtub area. The city of Norton is the fiscal agent for this grant.”

The county has scheduled a meeting with the district ranger of the Clinch Ranger District to discuss issues in the area. The Devil’s Bathtub is located in the Jefferson National Forest near Fort Blackmore.

Geller said signage was put up two years ago to help alleviate some of the traffic hazards associated with the popular 7.2 mile hiking trail. Starnes said the county would advise any visitors to the site to use caution and not block the road or any other vehicles.

Visitors should not park along the road between the no parking signs or on private property.

“It’s imperative that drivers park in a safe and legal manner for everyone’s safety — for those visiting and living adjacent to the trail,” Geller said. “This is especially true if an emergency was to occur on the trail or the immediate vicinity. The overcrowding and illegal parking of vehicles would prevent any emergency vehicles from getting through and dangerously delay an effective medical response.”