United Way report says many Scott households struggling financially

The Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed report, also known as ALICE, provides data on the growing number of households in 15 states that cannot afford basic necessities. To be considered an ALICE family, households must have an income above the poverty level but not high enough to cover a basic household budget, according to the report.

In the commonwealth of Virginia, 39 percent of households struggled to afford necessities such as housing, child care, food, transportation and health care in 2015.

The United Way report explained that so many households met the ALICE criteria because low-wage jobs dominate the local economy, the basic cost of living outpaces wages, economic conditions worsened for those households between 2007 and 2015 and public and private assistance helps but does not provide financial stability.

Across Scott County, 46 percent of households were considered to be struggling. The report stated 19 percent of all households were living in poverty and 27 percent met the criteria for an ALICE household.

Breaking it down even further, 69 percent of the 163 households in Dungannon were at the ALICE level or below the poverty line. Dungannon had a 17.2 percent unemployment rate, but 85 percent of the population had some form of health insurance.

Weber City had 53 percent of its homes at the ALICE level or below the poverty line. The city had a 16.1 percent unemployment rate, but 86 percent of the population had health insurance coverage.

Out of 950 households in Gate City, 51 percent were at the ALICE level or below the poverty line. The unemployment rate was 12.4 percent, though 85 percent of the population had health insurance coverage.

Only 44 percent of the households in Nickelsville were at the ALICE level or below the poverty line. Of the four towns, Nickelsville had the lowest unemployment rate at 9.6 percent and the highest health insurance coverage at 91 percent.

According to the report, it would cost a family of four (two adults, one preschooler and one infant) $49,500 a year to afford a basic household budget. The budget would leave no room for families to save money, leaving people vulnerable to unexpected expenses, the report said.

The consequence of having so many households at the ALICE threshold is that families are forced to make difficult choices like forgoing health care, child care, healthy food or car insurance. Doing so threatens the health, safety, and future of those families and reduces productivity and raises insurance premiums and taxes for everyone, according to the report.

The report did offer some solutions. It said tat while short-term changes can lessen the severe impact, more long term-changes aree needed.

“Strengthening the Virginia economy and meeting ALICE’s challenges are linked: Improvement for one would directly benefit the other,” the report stated. “The ALICE tools can help policymakers, community leaders, and business leaders to better understand the number and variety of households facing financial hardship and to create more effective and lasting change.”