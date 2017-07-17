AAA says gas prices on the rise

According to a press release from AAA, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.02 on Sunday, nearly two cents more than last week and three cents more than last year.

"Gas prices could inch a little higher this week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, in a press release. "Refineries are running on all cylinders, cutting into excess crude stocks. That helped push oil prices higher last week, which puts upward pressure on prices at the pump. The increase on the retail side may only amount to as much as five cents by the end of the week. While this could be the start of a gradual uptick in gas prices, drivers are likely to continue saving at the pump compared to what they paid earlier this year."

The Tri-Cities has remained one of the least expensive places to get gas in the state, averaging $1.99 per gallon. Low prices can also be found in Chattanooga ($1.93) and Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($1.98).

On the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive gas prices in the state are found in Memphis ($2.08), Nashville ($2.04) and Knoxville ($2.01), according to AAA.

Nationally, AAA reports the average gas price is $2.25, one cent less than a week ago and three cents more than last year.

