Fire heavily damages two homes in Gate City

The first fire occurred at 337 Willow St. and began early, with the alarm sounding at 5:34 a.m. The residence was heavily involved by the time firefighters with the Gate City Fire Department arrived on the scene, according to GCFD Chief Jeff Brickey.

One person who was inside the home suffered some minor injuries. He was treated on the scene by rescue personnel.

Brickey said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He said the victim had just moved in.

A few hours later, the GCFD was called to a fire at 240 Ruritan Run Road at 1:37 p.m., Brickey said.

Brickey did not have the number of individuals who were inside the residence, but no injuries were reported.

The home was heavily damaged. The cause of the blaze is believed to have been a dryer, Brickey said.

All the victims are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Brickey said the firefighters faced a hard day in the summer heat and added that a lot of cooling down was needed.

“It was a challenging day,” Brickey said.