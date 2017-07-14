House committee approves funding for Appalachian Regional Commission

The House Appropriations Committee recently approved by voice vote the 2018 fiscal year Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act. The act includes $130 million for the agency, which invested nearly $14.7 million in Tennessee between October 2015 and January 2017.

A representative from the Appalachian Regional Commission said the funding allocated by the House Appropriations Committee is in step with the amount the agency would typically receive from the federal government.

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., led 13 Republican representatives in writing a letter to the chairman and the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water to urge them to fund the commission.

For more on this story visit the Johnson City Press.