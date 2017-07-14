Commissioners question city/county cooperation on paving project

Buttermilk Road is in bad need of repair, Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri told member of the Sullivan County Commission at a commission work session Thursday.

On Monday, commissioners will be asked to consider approval of a resolution to permit the Sullivan County Highway Department to pave Buttermilk Road. Why do they have to sign off on the project? Because about one third of Buttermilk Road lies within the city, thanks to a years-ago annexation. Unfortunately, the portion that’s within Kingsport is pretty much the middle of the 1.2-mile length of roadway.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has agreed to reimburse the county for the full cost ($36,777) of paving the four-tenths of a mile of Buttermilk Road that is in the city, Belgeri said. And state law permits the Sullivan County Highway Department to work on city roads, as long as the city reimburses the cost — and the county commission has given its OK.

County commissioners are not permitted to make motions or take votes at work sessions.

Commissioner Mark Vance said on Monday he will move to table the resolution.

“I’m not going to support this because I don’t think the county highway department needs to get into the business of doing contract work for the cities ... and I find this absurd the city would annex four-tenths of a mile of a road that on both ends obviously belong to the county,” Vance said. “So if we go in and pave this road, there’s no reason the city couldn’t come back and annex that road and they got a free road paved on both ends of the section.”

Vance said he questioned the priority of the road among the countywide need for paving.

Belgeri said Buttermilk Road is a local road with about 12 residences, rather than a collector road, but it connects to collector roads and is “very badly overused.”

Belgeri said the highway department uses a rating system for road conditions and the threshold for needing to be paved is scoring below 20 on that scale. Buttermilk Road, Belgeri said, scores about 11 on the scale.

Belgeri also said a 220-acre farm along the road was subdivided last year and the county is getting inquiries about development on that plat.

“The lots were generally 15 acres in size, but this is a substantial area for county development,” Belgeri said.

Belgeri said the county can, of course, just pave its two ends of the road and leave the middle four-tenths of a mile as it is.

“This is something that will benefit the county because we own either end,” Belgeri said. “If we don’t pave it, we will be at the mercy of the city of Kingsport for whenever they want to pave their four-tenths of a mile of the road.”

Vance said there are areas with existing large homes that provide a large tax base that want their roads paved.

“When you talk about recovering the expenses from the city of Kingsport, and Kingsport comes out and annexes this road, then they have won and got the road paved from them,” Vance said. “That’s all you can say. I find this is a spot zone annexation back in its day, that you can go out and annex a four-tenths section of a road. You have a responsibility and obligation if you annex four-tenths of a road ... you should have annexed the whole road.”

Buttermilk Road runs between Childress Ferry Road and Shipley Ferry Road, passing under Interstate 81 just south of Exit 63 (Airport Parkway). The city annexed the I-81 corridor many years ago.

Commissioner Angie Stanley said she echoed Vance’s comments and asked whether sewer was in place, noting that if development does occur in the area and sewer has to be installed it would likely mean the road would be torn up.

Belgeri said sewer exists on the city section of the road.

Commissioner Sherry Grubb said she is in favor of the project.

“Every resident that lives inside of Bluff City, Bristol and Kingsport still pays county taxes,” Grubb said. “I don’t have any grievances that we can do something that is beneficial to those residents who do live inside the cities.”

Commissioner Dennis Houser said he didn’t want to sound negative because he could see the arguments on both sides.

“But I have a little problem with this mutual aid agreement,” Houser said. “We’ve got critical roads in Sullivan County. And when you go work for the city, that’s taking a man off that we pay to work in another area, where we’ve got more critical areas within the county. With these new schools coming, we’re going to have to build some roads and change the roads. Seems to me we’ve got our hands pretty well full ... without taking the man off and doing a section in Kingsport. Who determines the priority?”