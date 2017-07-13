This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

PEAK AROUND TOWN: HIGH VOLTAGE

July's PEAK Around Town will be held in one of Kingsport's newest establishments - High Voltage! Located on the corner of Cherokee and Main Street (part of The 101 development), High Voltage has something for everyone. For the July PEAK Around Town, High Voltage will be serving craft beer, cider, and soda, as well as sharing boards to snack on. There will be yard games, including cornhole and giant Jenga.

101 Cherokee Street - 6 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

CAMERON TATE

Back by popular demand, the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Cameron Tate to Model City Tap House! Cameron is a local artists who's played shows all around the Southeast. Catch him this Thursday, and enjoy a cold beer and steamed sandwich while you're at it!

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at p.m.

Friday

FUN FEST:

MARDI GRAS

Come out and be ready to catch some beads! Join us on Broad Street to help us kick off FunFest 2017! Our event is a fun and free day for kids. We have lots of entertainment lined up, and there will be b ead Tosses every hour. We have exclusive tosses for kids and for seniors!

Broad Street - 11:30 a.m.

FUN FEST:

FUN FEST PARADE

Help Fun Fest 2017 start off with the best parade in Northeast Tennessee! Gather your friends, family, business associates, civic organization, etc. together and decorate your car or flat bed, build a float, or ride a bicycle to join the fun and fellowship that demonstrates the pride in our community. The parade travels Center Street, turns left onto Sullivan Street and ends at Clinchfield Street.

Downtown Kingsport - 6:30 p.m.

TWILIGHT ALIVE CONCERT SERIES:

THE STOOGES BRASS BAND

The Stooges Brass Band has earned their rank as one of the elite brass bands in New Orleans. The band consistently provides a welcome blast of true New Orleans spirit engaging audiences with their innovative blend of traditional New Orleans brass sounds, contemporary jazz and hip-hop beats.

The Stooges will be helping us kick off our week of Fun Fest!

Broad Street - 8 p.m.

THE STATE THEATRE COMPANY:

TWELFTH NIGHT [OR WHAT WILL YOU]

This comedy follows Viola, a young girl new to the unfamiliar city of Illyria, as she disguises herself as a young man in the service of Orsino, a famous rock star. She is sent to woo Orsino's love Olivia who in turn falls for Viola in her male disguise. Antics ensue as this tangled web eventually unravels before the audience with plenty of laughs along the way.

115 Shelby Street - 8 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

ALTER'D STATE

One of the the premier rock and roll party bands in the Tri-cities area of East Tennessee. We love our fans and put on awesome shows for them. We play 70's, 80's, 90's rock music with a beat you can dance to! Some of their favorite tunes to play are classic and dance rock cover tunes. So come prepared to sing & dance along!

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

KINGSPORT FARMER’S MARKET:

SATURDAYS WITH THE CHEF

Join us Saturday at the Kingsport Farmer's Market for the next event in our Saturdays with the Chef series! The fun will begin at 9:00 am with a free, live cooking demo by Chef Elizabeth Hall from Food City.

Plus, free samples of each recipe!

308 Clinchfield Street - 9 a.m.

FUN FEST:

REART AT THE RESTORE

Come join in the fun and spectacle as area artists share their unique talents in the fifth annual ReArt at the ReStore. The participating artists understand that what some people consider waste is both an artistic opportunity and functional resource. Therefore, all works of art must be made up of only materials found at the ReStore. The artists will have an opportunity to come into the store two week before the competition to gather materials for their artwork.

750 E. Main Street - 10 a.m.

FUN FEST:

CAR SHOW

This is a vehicle show open to owners of cars (of all sort), trucks, tractors and motorcycles to display their vehicles for the community at no charge. Participants can register either prior to or at the event. Don't have a vehicle to register? You can still come roam around to check out all the great cars present!

Main Street - 10 a.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

FOOD TRUCK RALLY

Join us this weekend to pig out! We will be having food trucks and later in the evening we will be jamming out to some awesome music!

Food trucks include: Foodie Fiction Food Truck, Project Waffle, La Abejita Food Truck, Let's Taco 'Bout It, and The Crepe Escape. Come on down to sample a little of it all. They all pair great with a Sleepy Owl Brew!

151 E. Main Street- 11 a.m.

FUN FEST:

BUSKING AROUND THE WORLD

Busking Around The World revolves around the idea of promoting the talents of local performers (musicians, dancers, artists, craftspeople, entertainers, etc.) and encouraging more of a vibrant, walkable downtown area. The term "Busking" represents the age old tradition of street performing, where various forms of entertainers would play for tips on busy corners and sidewalks in downtown areas. This year we're expanding our mindset, incorporating a multi-cultural component that promotes diversity. So, we're going to represent and celebrate the many different cultures of the world.

Broad Street - 12 p.m.

THE STATE THEATRE COMPANY:

DRUNKSPARE TWELFTH NIGHT [OR WHAT WILL YOU]

Come witness Shakespeare as never before as an inebriated cast bumbles through the classic comedy Twelfth Night [or What You Will]. Hosted by comedian Hunter Roberts , audience members are encouraged both to drink along with the cast and deem which cast members much take shots purchased for them during the show. You certainly don't want to miss this raucous evening guaranteed to be full of hilarity, butchered Elizabethan prose, and just entirely too much alcohol.

247 Broad Street - 8 p.m.

HIGH VOLTAGE:

HOUSE BAND AND NOM NOM

You are in store for a treat. The House Band is a group of talented musicians from all over the US, who only make a special appearance together once or twice a year. This Saturday, July 15th is one of those occasions and they are already to play until the sun comes up! So be prepared for a great time at High Voltage! Oh, and try a new food truck while you're at it, Nom Nom.

101 Cherokee Street - 8 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

SWINGIN HAMMERS

Their genre is mostly folk rock but self described, they'll tell you "I want my music to be a lonely outpost in the dark, shining a light to say to those who have felt the struggle deep in their souls, the war inside their bones, the tension that no words can describe, you are not alone." Come check out this band out of Nashville, TN, that's sure to make you feel their music

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.