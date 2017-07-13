Bear hit in Mount Carmel has to be put down

"Many people tried very hard to help this courageous, feisty, sometimes stinky bear," states a message on the Facebook page of Appalachian Bear Rescue, located in Townsend, Tenn. "Hawkins was the unknowing recipient of much love and support from all over the world."

On June 6, Hawkins — as the bear was named by his caregivers — was hit by a vehicle in Mount Carmel. Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson said that when officers arrived, Hawkins was limping and visibly injured. He laid down on the concrete gutter in the median and stopped moving, with officers then blocking both inside lanes of 11-W.

“We just tried to keep it calm so it wouldn't run out into the other lanes of oncoming traffic," Jackson said. “It looked like it was getting weaker and weaker, but when the TWRA got there, they had a fight getting it into the truck."

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency transported Hawkins to Appalachian Bear Rescue, then he was taken to University of Tennessee veterinarian hospital. An initial evaluation revealed a concussion and lots of scrapes, but no broken bones. He was then admitted to the ABR facility for further treatment.

"Unfortunately, animals can't tell you what hurts," Dana Dodds, Executive Director of ABR, lamented to the Times-News on Thursday.

Dodds explains that since black bears aren't exactly cooperative with physical examination — and repeated immobilization and sedation can prove harmful — the ABR staff use trail cameras to help assess the healing process. Images captured last week revealed a possible wound to Hawkins' jaw and prompted another visit from UT vets. Later, Hawkins was taken to Knoxville for an MRI, revealing a broken jaw and abscess tooth.

"Surgery would have required removing three of his teeth and wiring his jaw to immobilize it," states ABR's Facebook page, soliciting nearly 1,000 comments of sympathy. "This was out of the question; he couldn’t have endured it, much less the year it would take to heal, with no guarantee of success at the end. After consultation with a number of specialists and the TWRA, the decision was made to end Hawkins' battle."

When Hawkins was hit between the Hammond Avenue and Independence Avenue intersections, the motorist fled the scene. Fortunately, a witness alerted authorities and the fight to save Hawkins began. The driver returned approximately 30 minutes after the collision, at which time they were cited for failure to immediately notify police of an accident.

"Bears are going to get hit by cars on occasion, and there's very little you can do about that," adds Dodds. "They come out of tall grasses or woods in front of you. But it is important if you hit a bear you call it in."

The greatest danger to bears, according to officials, remains the actions of careless humans — but not when behind the wheel.

"The message is so simple that it is apparently so hard to follow," said Dodds. "If you live in bear country, you must secure foods sources. You can't have bird seed or humming bird food out from mid-March until January. You can't put your trash out (loose), and secure your trash cans that are outside."

The TWRA adds that bears attracted to human food sources — or deliberately fed by people — have a relatively short life. The feeding of bears is "socially irresponsible," according to the TWRA, while the end result is often bears being killed by fearful landowners, or having to be destroyed by wildlife officials.

For more information on Appalachian Bear Rescue, or to donate to the non-profit organization, visit their website: http://appalachianbearrescue.org