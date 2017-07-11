Sullivan murder suspect caught after asking for directions; getaway driver rams police

Johnny Royston Jr., 36, is being held in the Sullivan County jail in Blountville on $300,000 bond. Following a nearly three-day manhunt that crisscrossed back and forth into Virginia, he was apprehended late Monday night on Emmett Way in Bristol, Tenn. Police allege he fatally shot Rowdy Yates, 44, early Saturday morning.

"Our guys and all these other departments, we worked 70 hours non-stop, relentlessly stayed after him," said Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson. "We were on his heels, every hour or two we were just behind him. That takes a lot of grit to get out and relentlessly go after somebody. But everybody knew how dangerous he was."

The work first started coming to fruition at about 7 p.m. Monday. Anderson says that a Nissan Sentra stolen out of Washington County, Va. — and believed to be transporting Royston — was located abandoned on Jones Hollow Road.

Less than three hours later, residents of nearby Emmett Way started calling police about a suspicious man. He was reportedly looking for his house on Bristol Caverns Highway, the intersection of which was about a quarter mile away.

"He said he lived over there but couldn't get back, which they thought was strange," said Anderson.

The SCSO then canvassed the area, joined by personnel with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals. Anderson says they were looking for Royston to be walking, but within minutes spotted a black Honda he was rumored to be associated with.

SCSO Det. Matt Price and Marshals attempted to stop the car, in which Royston was a passenger, but the driver fled. Anderson said he turned into a field and performed a U-turn, then accelerated to ram a pursuing vehicle containing law enforcement. Royston and the driver, Donald Hammonds, 35, were then stopped and taken into custody.

Anderson says detectives are still working to determine how Hammonds arrived to pick up Royston, but confirmed the two are friends. In the vehicle police allegedly located drugs, believed to be either heroin or meth. They have been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab for positive identification.

Investigators are also working to pinpoint a motive in the murder of Yates. An early Saturday morning call about shots fired led officers to the murder scene, a camper on Eatons Private Drive in Bristol.

Royston and Yates had been friends, according to the SCSO, while two women who are acquaintances of Royston were believed to have been at the camper on Friday night. SCSO Public Information Officer Kristen Quon said the females were later located at the Dollar General on Highway 421, where they were buying camping supplies, and brought in for questioning.

Anderson says additional charges are pending in the case against multiple individuals. Since Saturday morning, the SCSO has sent several press releases on different vehicles in which Royston was believed to be traveling. Police suspect they were supplied by Royston's friends or relatives.

"This thing switched ever hour; he was in some new vehicle or on a motorcycle," said Anderson. "It's very strange. We're going to investigate the people who helped him. Anybody who helped him needs to be arrested."

Currently, Royston is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Yates, as well as possession of Schedule II drugs.

Hammonds, of 2618 Park Avenue, Johnson City, is charged with possession of schedule II drugs, driving under the influence and failure to have insurance. For allegedly ramming law enforcement with his vehicle he faces three counts of aggravated assault.