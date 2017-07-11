Fun Fest Art Show winners announced

Taking home Best in Show is Anne Bucher for her painting "Polly," a close up painting of a bird in bright, striking colors with detailed feathers that swirl on the gallery wall.

Awarded second prize was Suzanne Barrett Justis with her piece "Day at the Art Museum," and third prize was given to Mary Ann Grib and her piece "Remembering Kelly."

Awards of Excellence were also given to four other artists, John W. Hilton for "Despite my Best Efforts," Margaret D. Helvey for "Freedom," Joseph Zoeller for "At the Bridge," and Thelma Wyatt for "Still Life with Pears."

Other awards include the Student Award that was given to Tori Wright for "Ringtail Lemur." This year also included an award called the Celebrate Kingsport Award, which is given to the work that best captures the essence of Kingsport and was open to all works. This ribbon was given to Barbara Bell for "This is Surreal Kingsport."

Tim Tate, an active artist and retired art teacher, was the judge for this year's show.

"Some works are mysteriously ambiguous while others are straightforward. I think what might link the top three awards here is I can see a real mastery of the chosen medium and an acute color sensitivity in all of them," Tate said.

Tate also remarked that he easily could have granted 10 more awards for excellence.

"The diversity in these entries was most impressive. I can see artists exploring different paths. The skills and wit evident in a great many of the works made it difficult to narrow down the award winners," said Tate.

Tate received a Bachelor of Arts degree in art and English education from ETSU in 1978 and a Master's degree with a concentration in drawing and painting in 1985. After his education, Tate worked in the printing industry then taught art in the Sullivan County school system for 30 years before he retired in 2009.

“Having a good teacher, studying art history, talking and working with other artists, going to museums are all helpful activities for the artist, but the most helpful thing by far are those long hours spent slaving over a hot easel — that’s where you learn the most,” said Tate.

The 2017 Fun Fest Art Show is sponsored by First Tennessee Bank and Trust, Hunter, Smith and Davis and Edwards and Brown.

To see the winners and other submissions in person, visit the 2017 Fun Fest Art Show that is open until July 30 in the Gallery of the Renaissance Center, 2nd floor, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.