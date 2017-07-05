This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

FIRST THURSDAY:

SIP AND STROLL

Stroll through beautiful downtown Kingsport on the First Thursday of each month and enjoy unique shopping, delicious foods, wine bars, a beer brewery and moonshine.

Downtown Kingsport - 5 p.m.

CINDY SAADEH FINE ART GALLERY:

MARK WANKEL

Knoxville Artist Mark Wankel's paintings will be on display during the month of July, 2017. It will be part of downtown Kingsport's Sip & Stroll.

128 E. Market Street - 5 p.m.

ART IN THE HEART:

SCULPTURE WALK & TALK

Walk and Talk with Sculpture Walk X Curator Hank Foreman. We've enjoyed Hank's tours on and off for 10 years and here's another opportunity! Tour the seven new sculptures located on New Street in downtown Kingsport, gain insights into their design, materials and construction. Meet new art lovers, and visit with friends.

The tour will start Artiques at 5:30 p.m.. Browse the shop before we begin and meet owner Martha Funke to learn more about Artiques treasures. The tour will end at Art in the Heart Gallery. Sipping and Strolling at other downtown Kingsport galleries and shops -- join us in progress if you like.

338 Commerce Street - 5:30 p.m.

HIGH VOLTAGE:

STEVE AND TRACEY EDWARDS

High Voltage is downtown's newest hot spot! Join them this Thursday during Sip & Stroll! Wowzers BBQ food truck will be there along with music from Steve and Tracey Edwards. Bring your friends and play a game of corn hole while enjoying the new space.

101 Cherokee Street - 7 p.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

SOUNDS OF FREEDOM - PATRIOTIC TRIBUTE

Hear the song of America resonate throughout LampLight Theatre's 13th Annual Americana production, Sounds of Freedom! Feel the spirit of freedom infuse the room in this musical presentation of our freedom, liberty, and faith! Sounds of Freedom premieres this summer in downtown Kingsport and will honor those who have served or are currently serving our country, providing for the freedoms that we enjoy.

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m., also Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street- 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

TWILIGHT ALIVE CONCERT SERIES:

BLUES EXTRAVAGANZA

Come and enjoy a night of Blues! It is time to jazz up downtown Kingsport and that is just what this band is going to do!

Broad Street - 7 p.m.

THE STATE THEATRE COMPANY:

TWELFTH NIGHT [OR WHAT WILL YOU]

This comedy follows Viola, a young girl new to the unfamiliar city of Illyria, as she disguises herself as a young man in the service of Orsino, a famous rock star. She is sent to woo Orsino's love Olivia who in turn falls for Viola in her male disguise. Antics ensue as this tangled web eventually unravels before the audience with plenty of laughs along the way.

115 Shelby Street - 8 p.m., also Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

THE RAGLE BROTHERS & CASEY DAVIDSON

Make some plans for Friday night and come out and sing with The Ragle Brothers and Casey Davidson! Be sure to support these local artists while grabbing a beer and enjoying the crowd.

151 E. Main Street . 8 p.m.

Saturday

KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET:

SATURDAYS WITH THE CHEF

Join us Saturday at the Kingsport Farmer's Market for the next event in our Saturdays with the Chef series! The fun will begin at 9 a.m. with a free, live cooking demo by Chefs Elise Clair and Lindsay Clarke from The Main Street Pizza Company - Kingsport

308 Clinchfield Street - 9 a.m.

2ND SATURDAY MARKETPLACE

It is time for the July 2nd Saturday Marketplace! A recurring unique shopping experience with crafts, antiques, vintage items, packaged goodies. Be sure to join us for this exciting event. Cost is only $1!

201 E. Center Street - 9 a.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

SANG SARAH WITH THESE ARE THE ANGLES AND SLICKSILVER

Rock is where the heart lies! Come out and listen to the sound of American Rock! Pack the room full with head bangers, and grab a beer while you're at it. Don't miss out on the trio of the weekend!

$5 Cost

151 E Main Street - 9 p.m.